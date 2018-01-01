Transfer iPhone & iPod Music without iTunes

Would iTunes be better if it turned to be smaller and single-purpose? The new SyncBird comes as a simpler and more focused iTunes alternative that are truly essential to your iPhone, iPad and iPod music management.

No matter your music are burned from CDs, downloaded from Internet, or recorded on your own, SyncBird can help upload your music to your iPhone, iPad or iPod from any iTunes library, on any Mac computer. The best part is, syncing music with SyncBird won't overwrite existing songs on your device.