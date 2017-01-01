All iOS Content You Need.

All in One.

SyncBird is a free and agile iPhone, iPad, iPod file manager software that comes to give you better Apple device experience. Transfer music, playlists, photos, videos, books and everything between your iPhone, iPad, iPod and mac without iTunes.

Music

Photos

Videos

Podcast

Playlist

Ringtones

iTunes U

Books

Free Up Space on iPhone & iTunes.

More Than Exciting.

Two exclusive features named PhoneCare and TunesClean are made to reclaim more free space on your iPhone and iTunes. Without the need of extra effort, SyncBird will give you deepgoing cleanup so that you'll be always free from the storage boundary.
Image

PhoneCare Clean Up Accumulated iOS Junks

Do you feel this is familiar: you're snapping pictures or getting ready to download a new game, and you get that dreaded message warning you that your storage is almost full. The PhoneCare feature in SyncBird has you back by cleaning up Downloaded Temp Files, iTunes Radio/Artwork Caches, Photo Junks, Orphaned App Leftovers, etc. The result is you'll be able to reclaim dozens of gigabyte storage, without deleting anything useful on your device.

Downloaded Temp Files
0.3 GB
iTunes Radio Caches
0.5 GB
Album Artwork Caches
0.3 GB
Photo Junks
0.8 GB
Orphaned App Leftovers
0.2 GB
Invalid App Junks
0.3 GB

Image

TunesClean Slim Down Your iTunes in One Click

As iTunes stores a lot more than just your music, movies or iOS apps, the TunesClean feature takes the complexity out of slimming down your iTunes library and makes it extremely simple. Worry about your bloated iTunes? Have a try to wipe out all these Outdated Device Backups, Broken Downloads, Old Software Updates and other useless junks that swallow your hard drive.

1.2GB DEVICE BACKUP
0.4GB BROKEN DOWNLOADS
1.4GB OUTDATED UPDATES
0.8GB IOS APP COPIES
3.2GB iTunes Extras
1.8GB APPLE MUSIC CACHES

Features Designed for iPhone Lovers

Rethink iTunes.

Would iTunes be a better product if it were turned into a smaller, focused, single-purpose app? Instead of trying to be everything, for everyone, we spent more time on cutting down rarely used functions. The result is, all features in SyncBird are truly essential to your iPhone and iPad management. Farewell iTunes.

Keep Updating with New Features.

Singularly Versatile.

Make customized ringtones. Set brilliant Unsplash photos as wallpaper for your Mac. Background image gallery displays in random order. You control them all in SyncBird, with the newly added Preference panel. You'll never get bored.

Material Design on Mac?

Why Not.

Better design yields better products. So we challenged ourselves to bring Google Material Design on the new macOS platform. The surface, motion, color and every element in SyncBird, we hope to give you an exciting and delightful experience.
Do Few Things, Better.

Try SyncBird.

