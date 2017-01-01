Do you feel this is familiar: you're snapping pictures or getting ready to download a new game, and you get that dreaded message warning you that your storage is almost full. The PhoneCare feature in SyncBird has you back by cleaning up Downloaded Temp Files, iTunes Radio/Artwork Caches, Photo Junks, Orphaned App Leftovers, etc. The result is you'll be able to reclaim dozens of gigabyte storage, without deleting anything useful on your device.
As iTunes stores a lot more than just your music, movies or iOS apps, the TunesClean feature takes the complexity out of slimming down your iTunes library and makes it extremely simple. Worry about your bloated iTunes? Have a try to wipe out all these Outdated Device Backups, Broken Downloads, Old Software Updates and other useless junks that swallow your hard drive.
Optimized for Flash/SSD storage and with instant Add-to-iPhone feature, SyncBird offers better iOS content management experience.
A10 chip and M10 coprocessor give monster performance on 4K video playback. SyncBird puts 4K movies on your iPhone, iPad in one go.
Whatever movies you like, SyncBird helps trans-code your videos to .m4v, .mp4, and .mov formats, which suit best on Apple devices.
Transfer music, videos, photos and probably all your iOS content, to / from your iPhone and iPod. Free your devices from iTunes limits.
Add new songs and movies to your iPhone, iPad and iPod from multiple iTunes library on different computers. No iTunes involed.
The most straightforward way to populate your iPhone media library is by dragging and dropping. Time to use your iPhone like Finder.
SyncBird allows you to freely add music clips to iPhone and turn them into .m4a format, which is used as iPhone supported ringtone.
Feel the background picture in SyncBird is awesome? You can use it as your wallpaper for your Mac in Preference panel.
If you're sick of sameness, let SyncBird bring you some fresh air. Briliant landscape photos or solid texture images, it's up to you.